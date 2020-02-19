Image caption The Full Monty stripping scene was shot at Shiregreen Working Men's Club

The working men's club made famous by the film The Full Monty has been saved from demolition.

Sheffield Council's planning officers refused an application to bulldoze Shiregreen Working Men's club, which starred in the 1997 movie.

But a local councillor said it is only a "stay of execution" unless the community can rally round.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition to save the club, which closed in November.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Ann Bentley (centre) worked at the club during filming of The Full Monty

The Full Monty, one of the most successful British movies ever, is about steelworkers who when made redundant turn to stripping at a working men's club to earn a living and to confront their masculinity.

Ann Bentley and her husband Roy ran the bar at the club for 15 years, during which time The Full Monty was filmed.

The club closed in November and when Mrs Bentley heard it could be demolished she started a petition signed by over 1,000 people.

"The club is unique," Mrs Bentley said. "It's part of Sheffield's heritage."

Image copyright Moviestore/Shutterstock Image caption Mrs Bentley said she learned a lot from watching the filming

Shiregreen and Brightside councillor Peter Price, said planners refused the demolition on the technicality of "insufficient information", but he fears the application could be re-submitted in a month.

"I would love for some members of the community to help take it on," he said.

"Ideally I would like to see the concert room at the back run by volunteers.

"I don't want to see it demolished and replaced with apartments because there are no alternative venues in the area where the community can get together."

He said the availability of volunteers in the deprived area of Shiregreen is a problem, although the planning refusal has "bought them time".

The owners have been approached for comment.

