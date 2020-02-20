Image copyright Ian S/Geograph Image caption The money will be spent at several city centre locations, including Fargate (pictured), Pinstone Street and Tudor Square

Anti-terror barriers are to be permanently installed in Sheffield city centre.

About £5m will be spent on safety measures at Tudor Square, Fargate, Pinstone Street, Barkers Pool and The Moor, the city council said.

The barriers will be landscaped, rather than concrete blocks, and able to withstand the force of a six-tonne van.

The authority said the move was not in response to a specific threat but it was necessary to keep people safe.

Councillor Paul Wood said: "It is sadly a fact of life that acts of terrorism can and do happen in the UK and around the world and that major cities must respond to those challenges.

"We must take every step necessary to keep our city safe."

Temporary barriers were installed when the Christmas markets were in situ. The council is looking at various designs for the permanent barriers and some test holes have been dug out at Tudor Square, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Image caption Temporary barriers were in use at last year's Christmas market

