The body of a 74-year-old man was found 12 hours after police searched the scene of a crash.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Long Road in Brampton-en-le-Morthen, Rotherham, at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday and searched the area.

But at 08:30 GMT the next morning, officers were alerted by the ambulance service to the discovery of a body nearby.

The force has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Police said the 74-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead, close to the scene of the crash, and his family were being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation is under way to establish whether the pedestrian's death was linked to the crash involving a black Citroen Picasso car, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver was not injured and no arrests have been made. The road was closed but has since reopened.

Witnesses and any motorists with dashcam footage of the scene are urged to come forward.

