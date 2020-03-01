Image caption The injured man teenager remains in hospital

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Sheffield.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital after being attacked in the Carver Street area of the city. He remains in a serious condition.

South Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The force said a cordon was in place around Carver Street and Division Street and there would be an increased police presence in the area.

