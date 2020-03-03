Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died after being stabbed twice in the chest

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a "loving father" in a revenge attack over a row about drugs.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Sheffield in July.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since 14 January charged with killing Mr Bagshaw.

Three other men on trial were found not guilty of murder.

More Yorkshire stories

Nicki Humphrey, 42, Jervaise Bennett, 20, and Callum Ramsey, 18, were cleared of murder and manslaughter.

Ramsey was sentenced to a 12-month community order for a cannabis offence.

Crack cocaine

The court heard Mr Bagshaw was stabbed twice on Piper Crescent, Southey, on 21 July 2019.

It stemmed from an incident in May 2019 when the defendant, who started drug-dealing at 13, fractured Mr Bagshaw's father's skull in a row about £200 of crack cocaine.

South Yorkshire Police said after being stabbed Mr Bagshaw ran into a nearby garden to get help, but was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said Mr Bagshaw's family and friends showed "tremendous resilience and dignity".

"Lewis was a 21-year-old man, a loving son, father, grandson, partner and friend. His life has been lost and numerous other lives changed forever."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.