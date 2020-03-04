Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Jasim Mohammed, Kawan Omar Ahmed, Nzar Anwar, Saba Mohammed and Shangar Ibrahimi

Members of a gang who used a vulnerable teenager as a "piece of meat" have been found guilty of rape.

The girl was 15 when the group began to ply her with drink and drugs in order to exploit her.

Ten men faced trial at Sheffield Crown Court, accused of subjecting the girl to a campaign of abuse between 2010 and 2012.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court found four defendants guilty of rape. Five other men were cleared of all offences.

The guilty men will be sentenced on 13 March.

The jury heard the teenager was used as "an object" and abused by the gang of men, all Kurdish, when she was 15 and 16.

Prosecutors said she told police in 2011 she was being raped but no investigation was carried out.

The court also heard her "life descended into chaos" upon being taken into care at 13 when her mother died.

Jurors found:

Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Sheffield, guilty of three counts of rape

Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Sheffield, guilty of two counts of rape

Nzar Anwar, 40, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield, guilty of one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Shangar Ibrahimi, 30, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley - guilty of one count of rape

Saba Mohammed was found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice

The five remaining defendants; Usman Din, Tony Juone, Kamaran Mahmoodi, Saman Mohammed and Farhad Mirzaie, were all found not guilty of rape.

After the verdict Det Insp Rob Platts said "five very dangerous offenders" had been convicted for serious sexual offences.

"While the jury found some of the defendants not guilty of the charges faced, their decision has to be respected."

The victim had recounted "incredibly traumatic incidents" in person in front of the jury over several days, Mr Platts said.

He added: "I am so pleased her voice has been heard."

