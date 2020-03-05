Image copyright Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council Image caption The waste would be extracted from a large site adjacent to the River Don

Lorries would pass through villages up to 40 times a day for years if plans to extract waste from a former factory site are approved.

Two companies want to remove material from the former Pilkington glass factory on Marsh Lane, Doncaster.

The waste would be used for manufacturing products and restoring flood plains.

The application has attracted significant opposition over the impact of traffic on Arksey and Bentley.

The material, known as burgy, would be transported from the site near Barnby Dun via narrow village roads to the A1.

Doncaster's transport planning officer has recommended a maximum of 40 HGV journeys a day.

Jane Nightingale, a councillor in Bentley, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the number was worrying.

"These wagons are going to be 29 tonnes and the impact of all these lorries coming through Arksey which is a small village.

"Also they will go into Bentley along a busy road passing four or five schools and this will be massive on these communities."

She said villagers were in "uproar" with two or three petitions already started and more than 200 objections lodged.

The applicants, Carbon Action Ltd and Pilkington UK Ltd, said the material comprises silica sand, soda-lime glass and iron oxides.

A spokesman said the operation to remove it could take about 15 years and lorries would transport the material on weekdays between 07:00 and 19:00.

"The operation will include on-site processing, however this requires only a small workforce," they added.

No date has yet been set for councillors to consider the application.

