Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man, 23, stabbed to death at Sheffield address

  • 7 March 2020
Police car parked up in front o a cordon
Image caption The 23-year-old victim died shortly after emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road on Friday night

A man has been stabbed to death at an address in Sheffield, sparking a murder inquiry.

Emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road shortly after 20:00 GMT on Friday.

The 23-year-old was found with stab wounds and died at the scene a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.

An investigation is under way, and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites