Image caption A 23-year-old man died shortly after emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield have urged the killers to "do what is right" and come forward.

The 23-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds at a property on Woodthorpe Road shortly after 20:00 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said it had "sent shockwaves" in the community.

No arrests have been made. Police said more officers would be carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searches.

Det Insp Scott Harrison said the victim's family had been informed and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out.

He said inquiries were "progressing at speed" and asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Harrison urged "the people who inflicted this attack" to "do what is right and speak to us, consider the impact this man's death has had on his family and the community".

"I also want to hear from anyone who has any information that might help us piece together what happened on Friday evening," he said.

Image caption Police said there would be "a significant number of officers in the area over the coming days"

The officer appealed for those in the area between 19:30 and 20:30, and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force.

"Even something that seems insignificant or routine could be vital to our investigation," he said.

"We will have a significant number of officers in the area over the coming days, they will be continuing with house to house enquiries and searches.

"I understand that this can be difficult, but they are there to support you and listen to you."

