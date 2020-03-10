Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Marples-Douglas died from a stab wound to the chest

A man found dead with multiple stab wounds has been identified as 23-year-old Jordan Marples-Douglas.

He was found at a property on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, shortly after 20:00 GMT on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a stab wound to the chest, South Yorkshire Police said.

Detectives said no arrests had been made and urged the killers "to do what is right" and come forward.

Image caption Police said the death had "sent shockwaves" through the community.

Det Insp Scott Harrison said officers were carrying out house to house inquiries in the Woodthorpe area.

The officer appealed for those in the area between 19:30 and 20:30, and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact the force.

