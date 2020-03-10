Image copyright LDRS Image caption The boy was standing outside shops in Arbourthorne when he was shot in the thigh

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Sheffield in January.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition during a warrant carried out on Manor Park Way.

South Yorkshire Police said the injured child was an "innocent bystander" caught in a drive-by shooting outside shops in Arbourthorne.

Two men have already been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.

They are Devon Gregory, 23, of Heeley Green and Stephen Dunford, 25, of Fellbrigg Road in Sheffield. Both are on remand and the arrested man is in police custody.

Image caption Police said the child was with three friends outside a sandwich shop on Northern Avenue

Two 30-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have also been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also arrested but released without charge on 14 January.

Police said the child was with three friends outside a sandwich shop on Northern Avenue, by Errington Road, when he was shot in the thigh on 12 January.​

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption South Yorkshire Police put on extra patrols after the shooting in Arbourthorne

