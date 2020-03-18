Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leonard Gibson was described by his family as a "jolly Irish man who made everyone smile"

The family of a grandfather who died with coronavirus have paid tribute to the “amazing” hospital staff who cared for him.

Leonard Gibson, 78, died at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on Tuesday.

Mr Gibson had been suffering from a lung disease before falling ill and being diagnosed with the virus.

His daughters said they had “nothing but praise for the NHS” and staff "went the extra mile for dad and our family".

They added: “For example when we could not be there in person, we rang lots of times to see how he was.

“Even though they were probably very busy, every member of staff took time to talk to us in detail but more importantly they made sure dad knew each time that we had phoned and that we had said we loved him.

“A small thing but so important to us at that time.”

Mr Gibson, described as a “jolly Irish man who made everyone smile", lived in sheltered accommodation in Oughtibridge near Sheffield.

He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had recently finished a course of antibiotics after feeling unwell for a few days.

Mr Gibson was admitted to hospital on Saturday where he tested positive for Covid-19.

His family called on people to follow government health guidance as well as making sure that those who are alone or vulnerable are “able to manage”.

Ms Broughton added: “At a time like this, community spirit, kindness and vigilance are more important than ever to make sure we get through this outbreak.”

Members of the public have been told to avoid all non-essential contact and travel, while those with the most serious health conditions are to be "largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks".

