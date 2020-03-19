Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kyle Beech, Brock Playforth and Liam Green were found guilty of manslaughter after a trial

Three men have been found guilty of killing a father-of-one when a fight broke out after a football match.

Danny Dix, 38, was attacked by Kyle Beech, Brock Playforth and Liam Green in Rotherham on 9 March last year.

Sheffield Crown Court head Mr Dix was punched to the floor by Beech before being kicked by the two other men. He died in hospital a week later.

Beech, 27, Playforth, 25, and Green, 23 were convicted of manslaughter after a trial and will be sentenced next week.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Danny Dix died in hospital a week after he was attacked

During the trial, jurors were told the fight broke out in Bridegate at about 16:40 as football fans made their way back to Rotherham from Rotherham United's match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The court heard Mr Dix was part of a group which clashed with another group, which included Beech, Playforth and Green.

Jurors saw CCTV footage which showed Beech hit Mr Dix before Playforth and Green were seen kicking him as he lay on the floor.

Mr Dix was taken to hospital but died on 16 March.

'Robbed a family'

Playforth was also seen assaulting a second victim by stamping on and kicking his head, before punching him to the floor when he attempted to get up.

Speaking after the verdicts, Mr Dix's family said: "Each day we are in a constant spiral of loss and sadness. We all think about him every minute of every day."

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The actions of Beech, Playforth and Green that afternoon have robbed a family of a son and a brother, and a young girl of her father."

Beech, of Landsbury Avenue, Maltby; Playforth, of Ambleside Walk, North Anston; and Green, of Rotherham Road, Maltby, will be sentenced on 25 March alongside four other men who previously pleaded guilty to affray.

Beech was also found guilty of affray and Playforth was convicted of a charge of assault.