Image copyright Leadmill Image caption The Leadmill opened in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Oasis and the Stereophonics

A renowned music venue is auctioning off memorabilia to raise money to keep going during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Leadmill in Sheffield said it would remain open after staff voted to keep on working.

Items for sale include a custom guitar signed by the Arctic Monkeys made with wood from the club's floor and posters signed by Arcade Fire and Biffy Clyro.

The venue has criticised the government's advice on whether places should close during the pandemic.

"The prime minister made a clear choice to throw the UK's music and hospitality industry under the bus by not setting any concrete restrictions therefore putting the onus on us to decide whether we shut or remain open," the club said.

"This will prevent anyone being able to claim for business interruption through their insurance and could see sweeping closures of the UK's most beloved grassroots music venues and independent bars."

It added that more than 100 full time and freelance workers relied on the Leadmill for their income and that staff had voted "overwhelmingly" to stay open.

The club has introduced additional measures during the outbreak, including only accepting cashless payments, extra cleaning and opening up additional rooms "to give space for people to spread out".

Image copyright Leadmill Image caption One item for sale is a guitar made with floorboards from the venue and signed by the Arctic Monkeys

More than 35 items are on offer in the online auction, with the Arctic Monkeys' guitar currently attracting a bid of more than £5,000.

The Leadmill opened in 1980 and has played host to hundreds of bands including Pulp, Oasis and The Stereophonics.