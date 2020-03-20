Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption A funeral for Keigan O'Brien was held earlier in his hometown

Tributes have been paid to a two-year-old boy who died from head injuries, on the day of his funeral.

Keigan O'Brien, from Doncaster, suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 9 January.

Sarah O'Brien, 32, and partner Martin Currie, 36, are accused of his murder.

Following the toddler's funeral at St Laurence's Church in Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster, his family said they did not want to focus on the circumstances that led to Keigan's death.

South Yorkshire Police has refused to confirm if there is a family link between Ms O'Brien and Keigan O'Brien. She and Mr Currie. both of Bosworth Road, Doncaster, are due to stand trial in October.

In a statement, the family said they wanted to "celebrate his short life" and paid tribute to a "beautiful, happy, funny, cheeky, mischievous little boy".

"He was only with us for two short years but in this time he brought happiness to his family and friends who loved him very much."

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption A fundraising page set up in an effort to support Keigan's siblings and contribute towards the funeral costs raised more than £4,500

The statement went on to say: "He loved PAW Patrol and he loved to dance to the song Dance Monkey by Tones and I and Memories by Maroon 5.

"We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. We will never forget Keigan. Fly high with the angels, little man."

South Yorkshire Police said the two-year-old was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a house in Bosworth Road, Doncaster, on 8 January.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injuries.

A fundraising page set up in an effort to support his siblings and contribute towards the funeral costs raised more than £4,500, Keigan's family said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.