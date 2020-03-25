Sheffield murder probe after man dies from head injury
- 25 March 2020
A murder investigation is under way after a man died from a head injury in Sheffield city centre.
The 26-year-old was found unconscious at the junction of Union Street and Charles Street at about 03:30 GMT.
Police believe he had been involved in a fight with someone he knew shortly before his death.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, from South Yorkshire Police, appealed for anyone who was in Union Street between 01:20 and 01.30 GMT to get in touch.