Sheffield murder arrest after man dies from head injury
- 26 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 26-year-old who suffered a head injury.
The victim was found unconscious at the junction of Union Street and Charles Street in Sheffield on Tuesday at about 03:30 GMT.
Paramedics attempted resuscitation but he died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, the force said.