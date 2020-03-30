Image copyright Other Image caption Pat Midgley, 82, was elected in 1987 for Nether Edge

A long-serving councillor has died aged 82 after contracting coronavirus.

Pat Midgley, who had been a Labour councillor in Sheffield for 33 years, was admitted to Northern General Hospital last week, and died on Sunday.

Her daughter Joanna said she was "heartbroken" at the manner of her illness and death, as restrictions made it hard for loved ones to see her.

But she said her mother, who only stopped working a few weeks ago, had received "wonderful care" from the NHS.

Ms Midgley, a Labour councillor for Chorlton Park, Manchester, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Having Covid-19 meant that she was isolated from us and we had no contact with her for many days.

"Only one family member was allowed to see her for an hour on Friday and Saturday in full PPE.

"I know that our family and her huge circle of friends feel so sad that they couldn't visit and spend time with her.

"It's not the end we would have hoped for such a sociable person who spent so much of her time taking care of others."

Everyone at Sheffield City Council is united in our grief today for Cllr Pat Midgley. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with her family at this desperately sad time.



Statement from Cllr Julie Dore, Leader of Sheffield City Council... — SheffieldCityCouncil (@SheffCouncil) March 29, 2020 Report

Ms Midgley added: "I only spent two hours in that environment and cannot comprehend how difficult it must be to be working in the midst of it every day.

"I am in awe of their efforts in dealing with the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in."

Sheffield City Council leader Julie Dore said she was "heartbroken", adding: "It is so tragic and sad. This makes coronavirus all the more real, please keep safe and take comfort from your family and friends."

Pat Midgley was elected in 1987 for Nether Edge and represented it for eight years before moving to Manor ward.

She was a school governor for more than 50 years, a former Lord Mayor, and also served as a magistrate.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.