Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joe Ashton was appointed OBE for public service in 2007

Former Labour MP Joe Ashton has died aged 86, his family has confirmed.

Mr Ashton, who was born in Sheffield, represented the Nottinghamshire seat of Bassetlaw for 33 years from 1968-2001.

As well as being a politician, Mr Ashton became a columnist, an author and a playwright as well as director of Sheffield Wednesday football club.

His death was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, and his family said he had been been suffering with dementia.

There will be no public funeral because of the current restrictions, however a memorial service is due to take place later in the year.

Bedside restrictions

His daughter, journalist Lucy Ashton, said on Twitter: "My dad has passed away.

"I wasn't able to be with him at the end because of Covid-19.

"The funeral will just be me and my husband and I can't even buy flowers.

"So I wrote this because it's the only way I can pay tribute to him and say goodbye. RIP Dad."

He was appointed OBE for public service in 2007.

John Mann, Mr Ashton's successor as MP for Bassetlaw, tweeted: "Joe Ashton, who died today, Bassetlaw MP 1968-01.

"One of his last constituent MP letters began: 'you are a pillock and a prat'. Old school, plain speaking, honest."

Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.