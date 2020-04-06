Image caption Police were called to Hardy's Gunsmiths, which specialises in shotguns, after a break-in

A man has been charged with four offences after a burglary at a Sheffield gun shop.

Andrew Coy, 33, of Eldon Court, Sheffield, faces charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of a shotgun and possession of a firearm.

A 38-year-old man and a woman, 31, arrested over the break-in at Hardy's Gunsmiths on Alderson Road on Friday have been released under investigation.

Mr Coy is expected to appear before magistrates in Sheffield later.

