Image caption Patents will wait in their vehicle while the blood sample is taken

A drive through blood testing service has been set up at the Sheffield Arena.

The centre will collect routine blood tests so patients do not have to attend GP surgeries or hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was to reduce the risk to vulnerable people who were "more susceptible to infections like Covid-19".

Visitors remain in their vehicle in the car park while the samples are taken.

Patients who cannot attend the centre will still be given the option to go to their doctor or hospital.

The trust's medical director Dr David Hughes said many vulnerable patients needed a regular blood test as part of their treatment.

"This is particularly an issue for our patients who have cancer or other auto-immune conditions," he said.

"The last thing we want is to bring those patients into a busy waiting area or put them into contact with other people if it is not absolutely necessary."