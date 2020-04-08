Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Stafford Garner was found critically injured on Thursday in Thurnscoe

A man who died after being found with serious injuries has been named by police.

Stafford Garner, 46, was found on Monsal Street in Thurnscoe near Barnsley, on Thursday.

He died in hospital on Sunday.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, South Yorkshire Police said. Two have been bailed pending further inquires and two remain in custody.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

