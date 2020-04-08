Coronavirus: Pub shut down for 'shamelessly' serving
A pub which was "shamelessly" serving customers despite being ordered to stop trading because of coronavirus has been shut down.
The Staffordshire Arms in Burngreave, Sheffield was served with a prohibition notice on Friday but it was reported the pub continued to serve people.
Police and the council used new coronavirus legislation to shut the premises down.
The same action was also taken to shut the Prince of Vape shop in Sheffield.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health