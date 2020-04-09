Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Stafford Garner suffered a head injury on 2 April and died in hospital three days later

A man who died after being found injured in his South Yorkshire home had suffered a head injury, police said.

Stafford Garner, 46, was found at his property on Monsal Street in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on 2 April and he died in hospital three days later.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives said Mr Garner's family were "devastated" and appealed to anyone who "know something about what happened" to him to get in touch.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the preliminary cause of death but was subject to further investigations.

Two men, aged 29 and 41 have been bailed pending further enquiries, while two others, aged 28 and 31, remain in custody, officers said.

Det Insp Rob Platts said: "I appreciate that while many of us have been staying indoors as a result of government guidance last week, there may still be people out there yet to make contact with officers who know something about what happened to Mr Garner.

"If you live locally and saw Mr Garner in the days before he was found, we'd like to hear from you. If you have had a conversation with someone who is holding information about this incident, we want to hear from you too.

"No matter how small or insignificant you feel your piece of information may be, it could help us build a better understanding of how Mr Garner came to be fatally injured."

