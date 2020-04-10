Image copyright South Yorkshire Police

Police have launched a manhunt after the alleged rape of a child.

Loi Le, a Vietnamese national, is linked to an attack that is alleged to have happened in the Tinsley area of Sheffield in 2012 or 2013.

The victim, who is now 15, reported it to police in 2018, and police have been trying to locate the suspect since.

It is thought the suspect may also use the names Tai Le or Cho Ngay Hanh Phuc. Along with Sheffield, he also has links to Manchester, Bradford and Birmingham.

Det Con Lee Atkins said officers had carried out a number of complex inquiries to identify the suspect.

He said: "We have been working with forces across the country and national agencies in a bid to identify and trace Loi Le."

Inquiries included "circulating details to all forces and working with Immigration Enforcement to identify his current whereabouts," Det Con Atkins added.

