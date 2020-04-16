Image copyright Leadmill Image caption The guitar was made with floorboards from the venue and signed by the Arctic Monkeys

A custom guitar signed by the Arctic Monkeys has raised £7,200 for a closed music venue.

The Leadmill in Sheffield organised an online auction of memorabilia to raise funds to cover costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue closed to the public with the introduction of lockdown restrictions by the government in March.

Other items sold include signed posters and photographs and with bids exceeding the £10,000 mark.

Sam Feeley from the venue said the figures raised were "fantastic".

Originally the club had hoped to use the money to help it stay open and support staff.

"We were in a tricky position because the government hadn't ordered us to close then. Insurance-wise we were in a difficult position," Mr Freeley said.

Image copyright Leadmill Image caption The Leadmill opened in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Oasis and the Stereophonics

He said staff had voted to carry on working, but within days lockdown restrictions were imposed meaning the venue would have to shut.

Although government assistance will cover some costs it will not cover everything, Mr Feeley said.

"We still have a lot of things to pay out, Mr Feeley said.

The success of the auction means the club will now be able to offset some of those.

"So when we are able to reopen we will be as strong as when we closed," he said.

Mr Feeley said the auction had also resulted in staff seeing how much the venue, which opened in 1980, meant to people.

"To have support and raise money is incredible.

"People have been telling us 'I met my wife or husband there'.

"You forget that these people are making real memories at these events."

