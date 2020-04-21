Image copyright Google Image caption The girl and her father were spat at during their daily exercise while walking on Pinfold Lane in Barnsley, police said

A teenage cyclist spat at a three-year-old girl and her father claiming to have coronavirus.

The victims were walking on Pinfold Lane in Barnsley when they saw the youngster with three other teenagers, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said the youth "spat into his hand and wiped it on her face, saying he had Covid-19" after the child told the group they should go home.

He then spat towards them before riding off, at about 15:30 BST on Sunday.

The incident happened during the pair's daily exercise and police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

