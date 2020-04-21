Image copyright Google Image caption Nether Lane in Ecclesfield was sealed off while police investigated the collision

A police motorcyclist has died in a crash while on duty.

The officer's marked bike collided with a blue Toyota Avensis on Nether Lane in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, at about 13:00 BST, police said.

The 40-year-old officer, who had been responding to reports of a silver BMW failing to stop, was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries where he remains.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who has information about the incident, to contact 101.

Dashcam or CCTV footage that might assist can be sent to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

