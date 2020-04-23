Image copyright Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Image caption Dr Medhat Atalla was a consultant geriatrician at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A consultant who died after contracting coronavirus was a "very special human being" who "will be hugely missed", hospital officials have said.

Medhat Atalla died after treatment at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where he was a consultant geriatrician.

Dr Atalla moved to the UK from Egypt about 20 years ago, and had cared for the elderly on three continents.

He is the second hospital staff member to die with the virus, after plaster technician Kevin Smith on 13 April.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals' medical director Tim Noble and chief executive Richard Parker said in a statement Dr Atalla was "a hugely popular and respected colleague".

"Dr Atalla was a very special human being who practised medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way," they said.

"He was a truly gentle gentleman and he will be hugely missed by us all."

The trust said Dr Atalla had joined in 2014 and was a consultant geriatrician on the DRI's Gresley Unit.

It said: "We were fortunate to have worked with him for many years prior to this, since his arrival in the United Kingdom in the early 2000s, where he cared for many elderly patients in hospitals throughout the north of England."

Tributes poured in for Dr Atalla on social media.

One member of staff said on the trust's Facebook page he was "a wonderful man" and would be "an enormous loss to geriatrics".

Another said: "God bless him, he was a real NHS hero."

Image copyright Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals/PA Media Image caption Plaster technician Kevin Smith died with the virus on 13 April

The trust said Mr Smith had worked for at the hospital for more than 35 years plastering broken bones.

Mr Parker said: "Kev, as he was known to friends and colleagues, was renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion. He will be missed beyond all measure by everyone at the trust.

"I am incredibly thankful to colleagues who cared for Kevin, and for their tireless efforts during this time.

"As an organisation, we share our collective thoughts, condolences and deepest sympathies with Kevin's wife, Diane, and their loved ones."

