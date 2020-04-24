Image copyright Bluebell Wood Image caption Jacob White, 8, and his family usually benefit from respite care at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

A children's hospice is asking supporters whose fundraising events have been cancelled to pledge to raise money when lockdown is lifted.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in Dinnington, South Yorkshire, has started a #LetsPledge campaign to keep people motivated in challenging times.

It comes after Sheffield Mayor Dan Jarvis called for support for Barnsley Hospice amid the coronavirus crisis.

The hospice is urging people to raise money virtually with online events.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Many hospices have warned they are facing major gaps in fundraising, with Hospice UK estimating the sector has already lost more than £70m in revenue.

The government announced earlier this month it would provide up to £200m in funding per quarter to help hospices carry on through the pandemic.

But hospices are now concerned about the funds needed after that.

Bluebell Wood is continuing with end-of-life care but has had to cancel all planned respite visits, instead offering vulnerable families support over the telephone.

Image copyright BLuebell Wood Image caption Bluebell Wood is still providing end-of-life care but has had to cancel respite visits

It is also offering music therapy sessions online to children with life-limiting conditions.

Families, visitors and supporters are being asked not to visit the hospice, in line with government advice.

Director of care Susan Wood said: "We've had to cancel all of our planned respite care, so normally our families would come to us for a very much-needed break, and it's quite a lifeline for many families to come and have that respite time.

"We are no longer doing planned respite but we are continuing with all of our end of life care, emergency care, our emergency care, symptom management, any emergency social issues or anything like that."

She added: "Our head of fundraising is pledging to learn juggling, so there are many different ways of looking at what we can do."

Mr Jarvis, who is the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, said: "I know that hospices are facing an incredibly difficult financial situation during the coronavirus crisis as fundraising events cannot be held.

"I welcome the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer that a financial support package is being made available for hospices, to enable the NHS to purchase additional support from hospices in these incredibly difficult and challenging times.

"Barnsley Hospice does outstanding work providing compassionate care for Barnsley residents and their families and I will continue to support in whatever way I can."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.