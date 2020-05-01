Image copyright EPA Image caption Care home staff are now among millions of people eligible for testing if they have symptoms

A care worker has described a government drive-through coronavirus test centre as an "utter shambles".

Care home worker Gemma McGoldrick, 30, fears the test, which she had to do herself after it was "thrown" through her car window, will not be accurate.

Long waits have been reported at the Doncaster site, run in partnership with private security company Serco.

The government said it was "working hard to implement new processes" to manage the demand for appointments.

The Department for Health and Social Care said there had been "significant demand" at the Doncaster site and it had expanded "testing capacity" with a new site opened in Bradford.

'Wasn't very organised'

Drive-through centres are a key part of the government's pledge to carry out 100,000 tests per day.

Ms McGoldrick said she turned up 10 minutes before her allocated slot at the facility, at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, but had to wait an hour before she was seen.

She said: "It was just a shambles - it was so slow and none of the workers seemed to know what they were doing.

"They resembled more like security guards than medical personnel and it wasn't very organised at all or run properly.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it came back with a lot of negative results because I don't think the majority of the people will have done the test right."

Ms McGoldrick, who works at Dunniwood Lodge care home in Bessacarr, was advised by her manager to get a test after ringing in with symptoms, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Her job meant she could apply to be tested at one of the government's network of drive-through regional testing centres.

At these centres tests are either carried out through the car window or "at some sites they'll give you a simple kit and instructions on how to do the test yourself," according to a Department of Health and Social Care video.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A number of the drive-through testing sites are being "managed in partnership" with Serco

Ms McGoldrick said a worker told her to wind her window down but "not to move" or "try to grab the testing kit".

'Do the test myself'

"She threw the kit, gloves and tissue onto my knees and asked me to park up again," Ms McGoldrick said.

"I then had to do the test myself reading the instruction, which was confusing. I don't think I swabbed myself properly.

"I didn't know I would be having to do the test myself and I was slightly worried at this point.

"I felt like it was very unprofessional and I don't think there is enough support for people."

Ms McGoldrick said she was at the testing site for more than two hours and "didn't take a drink or anything because we had a specific time and slot".

The site which Ms McGoldrick visited has been criticised for long waiting times with one keyworker telling the Doncaster Free Press it was "absolute chaos".

While one carer told The Guardian his experience travelling to the site and waiting for a test was "the worst seven hours of my life".

A spokesman for the Department for Health and Social Care, said: "We are also working hard to implement new processes to better manage the capacity for appointments since the introduction of our digital portal, and are pursuing rebooking those who have been unable to attend their appointments for subsequent days."

