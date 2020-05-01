Image copyright DJ DOVEBOY Image caption Jason presents three chart shows a day from his home in Sheffield

A DJ is playing every chart single since the 1950s in an online radio show during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jason, from Sheffield, is using his collection of almost 100,000 records to play the best selling records listed each week since the charts were first published in November 1952.

His three daily "Retro Records" shows started after the Sheffield pub where he usually DJs was closed.

He estimates it will take around two years to play all the songs.

"It's going to be hundreds and hundreds of shows," said Jason, who works under the name of DJ Doveboy.

"No-one's ever done it before, I'm enjoying it."

Jason started collecting records from the age of 11 and now has a copy of every UK chart single from 1952 until 2000, mostly on the original vinyl.

He said his collection was one of the largest in Britain and was built up by searching car boot sales and charity shops.

"A lot of people will never have heard this stuff," he said.

"I'm putting these records to good use."

