People are being asked to donate things that remind them of this time

People in Sheffield are being asked to donate things that will remind people what life was like in the coronavirus lockdown for years to come.

Museums Sheffield, which runs Millennium Gallery, Weston Park Museum and Graves Gallery, wants to hear from residents about their experiences.

Although the museums are currently closed, curators are urging people to keep hold of things they could donate.

Many UK museums are inviting people to contribute to "pandemic archives".

Stories from around Yorkshire

Historic England launched a lockdown photography project this week, inviting people to share images of their lives under lockdown.

Hull History Centre is also creating a "Covid-19 archive", which it wants to reflect the everyday aspects of people's lives and the impact the pandemic has had on them.

People are being asked to donate notices, posters, leaflets and photographs to an archive, held at a centre with one of the most varied collections of archives relating to the Second World War in the country.

Museums Sheffield said: "We'd also very much like to hear your stories and memories of life during lockdown. What has it been like for you and the people close to you?

"What are your biggest hopes and fears? What are you missing the most? And during such a difficult time, what are those things that have brought you joy?"

Anyone who wishes to contribute is urged to contact Clara Morgan, Curator of Social History.

In Hull, people are also being asked to submit a written record of what their daily life looks like, "to be deposited once the crisis is over".

A spokesperson said: "It is important that we record everyday life during the pandemic, not just material related specifically to the pandemic.

"This will ensure that the history of this unprecedented event is recorded."

