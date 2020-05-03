Image copyright STHNHSFT

A healthcare worker described as the "perfect dad and granddad" has died after contracting Covid-19.

Ray Lever, 62, a domestic services assistant at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, was a "credit to the NHS", the trust said.

His daughters paid tribute to medical staff who fulfilled his last request to have a drink of his favourite beer.

His daughters Rachel, Kathryn and Rebecca said: "Our world will never be the same again."

They added: "Dad was the perfect dad and granddad, and nothing was ever too much trouble for him if it meant helping someone else.

'Unbelievable care'

"He was always cheerful and loved a laugh and joke."

They thanked Sheffield Hospitals for "unbelievable care", which included providing protective clothing to ensure one of them could be with him at the end of his life.

His daughters added: "They even fulfilled his last request to have a drink of beer by sending someone out to get a bottle of his favourite tipple.

"A small gesture but it demonstrated the kindness of an incredible team."

Mr Lever, who died on Friday, had previously worked in patient areas but was moved to non-patient areas early on in the outbreak, according to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (STHNHSFT).

Andrew Jones, STHNHSFT facilities director, said: "He was always showing pictures of his family and particularly his grandchildren who he doted on.

"It is so very sad for everyone who had the privilege to know and work with Ray."

Trust chief executive Kirsten Major said: "His family can be justifiably proud that he made a difference to people's lives each and every single day."

She added: "He was a genuinely, lovely, kind man who put others before himself in his personal and work life and we were very fortunate to have someone like him as part of our team."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.