Donovan Gaskin made the threats on Norfolk Row in Sheffield

A man who snatched a purse from a woman and then waved a syringe threatening to infect passers-by with coronavirus, AIDS and hepatitis has been jailed.

Donovan Gaskin, 35, of no fixed address, took the purse from a woman on Norfolk Row, Sheffield, on 27 March.

He was tackled to the ground by a passing bus driver, whom he threatened with the syringe before doing the same to a group of passers-by.

Gaskin was jailed for three years and eight months for robbery and affray.

He admitted the charge at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

Gaskin has previously been charged with 99 offences and appeared in court 38 times.

In this incident, he threatened the bus driver then the group of people who stopped to help, making jabbing gestures and saying, "Leave me alone or I'll stab you. I've got hepatitis, Corona and AIDS.

"I don't care, I'll stab you."

Jonathan Sharp, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "Gaskin acted in an unbelievably stupid and reckless manner.

"This incident took place on the fourth day of the country being locked down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, when everyone had been alerted in the starkest terms to the danger posed by the virus.

"His actions put the public-spirited individuals who intervened in grave fear for their wellbeing.

"Let me be absolutely clear, the CPS will not hesitate to prosecute cases such as this, and I hope that whilst in prison, Gaskin will reflect on the folly of his behaviour."

