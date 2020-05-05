Image copyright Diane Smith Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals Image caption Kevin Smith's widow Diane wants the cash to buy wheelchairs for the hospitals

The wife of a hospital worker who died with coronavirus has raised more than £11,000 in his memory.

Kevin Smith, a plaster technician who worked at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for 37 years, died on 12 April.

His widow Diane Smith set up a Just Giving page to raise money for wheelchairs for people attending Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The "Kev's Wheels" idea came because Mr Smith had mobility problems.

Mrs Smith said: "Kev spent many years in plaster due to a congenital abnormality of his lower leg, and in 1982 took the decision to have it amputated.

"From a very early age he knew exactly what it was like to experience mobility problems.

"It was with this in mind that I decided to ask for donations in memory of my husband which will be put towards the cost of new wheelchairs for the trust.

"Kev was always complaining he could never find wheelchairs for patients and when he did he always said that they had a mind of their own."

Image copyright Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals/PA Media Image caption Plaster technician Kevin Smith died with the virus on 12 April

Richard Parker OBE, chief executive at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: "As a team we were truly and utterly heartbroken to mark the passing of Kevin on Easter Sunday."

