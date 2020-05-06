Image caption Charlie Rawson with his dad Stuart on the paper round in Bessacarr

A father who was placed on furlough has been helping out on his son's paper round - on the streets he delivered the news to 36 years ago.

Stuart Rawson, 50, a contracts manager for a firm of surveyors used to deliver papers around Bessacarr in South Yorkshire when he was about 14.

Now his son Charlie is taking papers to residents in the same streets his dad worked back in the 1980s.

He said: "I did the round, I couldn't believe it was the same streets."

Mr Rawson has been furloughed by 1st Horizon Surveying and Engineering in Dodworth, Barnsley, because of the coronavirus pandemic since the end of March and he decided to help out his son who had taken on the midweek round.

He said: "I was delivering to some of the same houses as before and one of the customers I delivered to was, Pat Fox, I grew up on that street and it was amazing to talk to her and reminisce about old times.

'Bit embarrassing'

His son Charlie, who is 13 said: "Well for the first time it was quite nice because I didn't know where any of the houses were, so it helped me out quite a lot.

"Now it's just a bit embarrassing."

Mr Rawson added: "I did the round myself, I couldn't believe it was the same streets when I was 14 myself, it's quite a funny thing, quite uncanny - I've been doing it for the past four or five weeks.

"The elderly people look forward to their morning papers, some are at the windows looking for some connection with people - they are waving."

Asked about the pay rate for the paper round Charlie said he got "about £35 a week".

His dad said: "I may have got something like £2 for the whole week back in the day".

