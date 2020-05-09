Image caption A cordon has been put up on Empire Road in Nether Edge

There have been four shootings in Sheffield over the past 24 hours.

Police said they took place in the Burngreave, Sharrow and Nether Edge areas during Friday.

Two groups of men were involved during one of the two incidents in the evening, with vehicles and the window of a property damaged.

It comes after four men were injured in two separate shootings in the early hours of the morning.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson said: "We believe these incidents to be targeted, however we understand that the local community may have concerns around the associated risks with this type of crime."

Shots fired

Officers were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave in the early hours of Friday after shots were fired at a group of men.

Three of them were taken to hospital.

A 53-year-old man was later shot in the arm and leg at an address in Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at about 02:00 BST.

None of the men's injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Image caption Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to get in touch with the police

Just before 19:00 on Friday, police responded to reports of firearms being "discharged between two groups of men" on Machon Bank in Nether Edge.

Police later recovered a firearm nearby.

About 30 minutes later, officers were called to a report of firearm damage on another street in the Nether Edge area.

Police said the latest two shootings were being treated as linked.

Det Ch Insp Henderson added: "We recognise that these incidents, as well as the two separate incidents in Burngreave and Sharrow yesterday may be worrying to members of the public."

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to get in touch with the police.

