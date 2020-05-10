Image caption One man has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in the early hours of this morning

A motorist died after his car hit a garden wall and flipped over.

The grey Volkswagen Golf landed on its roof following the crash on Bawtry Road in Brinsworth, Rotherham.

The man, in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, which happened at about 00:40 this morning, to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.