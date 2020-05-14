Image copyright Anchor House Image caption Nine staff members moved in to Anchor House in Doncaster full-time in March

Workers have been praised for managing to stop an outbreak of coronavirus in their care home by spending all of lockdown living with residents.

Nine staff members moved in to Anchor House in Doncaster full-time in March to reduce the risk of infecting the 21 vulnerable residents.

Manager Karen Greaves said the efforts meant the home was "Covid-free".

Sue Riley, whose mother-in-law is cared for at the home, said staff had "undoubtedly saved lives".

More than 9,700 care home residents across the UK have died amid the pandemic.

Image copyright Anchor House Image caption Residents have been saying hello to family members through windows

Ms Greaves, 58, said the home had effectively been locked down since 24 March with staff members staying put and no visitors allowed.

Her 13-year-old granddaughter has also joined the lock-in as well as the teenage son of a member of staff.

Several employees are living in the upstairs of the building while Ms Greaves and her granddaughter have turned the basement into their living quarters.

She said: "She may not be in school but she is learning so much and is helping take the residents' temperatures every day."

Image copyright Anchor House Image caption Beds have been set up in the basement, which is normally used as a training room

Ms Greaves said staff had made big sacrifices but everyone was "quite content and living in a bubble" and keeping in touch with family using video messaging.

She added: "All our residents and staff are healthy and well but obviously we are all missing the people we have left behind at home."

Ms Greaves said relatives were able to visit family members by staying outside and speaking through the windows.

She said they were now looking at replacing staff with another team as workers were "absolutely exhausted".

Ms Riley praised staff for their "amazing dedication and commitment".

She said: "One young carer in particular said to us a while back she hadn't seen her son for 39 days, which just hit home really with us."

Image copyright Anchor House Image caption All food which has been delivered has been left at the door and is then wiped down

