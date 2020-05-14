Image copyright Samuel Watson Image caption Ski instructor Samuel Watson has been working seasonally in Japan for the past three years

A British man left stranded in Japan for two months because of the pandemic says he has been "failed" by the UK authorities.

Samuel Watson, 28, from Barnsley, was working as a ski instructor in Niseko when his contract ended on 3 March.

He said he had not had any contact from the UK authorities until Wednesday despite attempts by him and his family.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said its consular team in Japan was providing "a package of support".

Mr Watson said: "I feel like they've failed people in my situation all over the world.

"There's eight other British people here with me now."

"The first time I heard from the UK Embassy was actually [on Wednesday]... They contacted me to ask if I needed any help or support," he added.

"I did contact the UK Consulate to try figure out what they could do but all they could advise was to get the next available flight or there's emergency loans available if necessary."

Image caption Mr Watson said he was looking forward to seeing his family and friends "for the first time in 18 months"

He said he had been "stuck in limbo" because two flights he had booked and paid for - costing a total of £1,600 - had been cancelled.

"The first flight was cancelled on 17 March and second flight cancelled on 13 April."

He said he was waiting to be reimbursed in order to fly back home on 25 May but was "stressed" and worried his income would "run out" by the time he was due to return.

A fundraiser set up by a family friend has raised about £2,000, which he described as "amazing support in my community".

The FCO said Mr Watson had "not contacted our Embassy in Japan for assistance. Our team in Japan has made contact with Mr Watson, and he has confirmed he has a flight back to the UK."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.