Image caption The Asos warehouse employs about 4,000 people on the site of a former coal mine near Barnsley

A union has called for the closure and deep cleaning of a fashion retailer's warehouse after reports workers had tested positive for Covid-19.

The GMB union has written to the co-founder of ASOS with concerns about its depot at Little Houghton, near Barnsley.

The union claimed safety measure were "insufficient and do not provide protection to workers".

ASOS said the "allegations are false" and the firm was following guidelines.

In his letter to Nick Robertson, GMB organiser Will Dalton accused the company of "putting profits before people".

He wrote: "The measures that you have put into place within the warehouse are insufficient and do not provide protection to workers.

"Additionally ASOS's threats to take disciplinary action against workers who fail to comply with the social distancing rules make no allowance for where those rules cannot be physically adhered to inside the warehouse."

The letter called on the company to "temporarily close your warehouse at the very least to do a deep clean and take actual steps to make the workplace safe".

'Protecting employees'

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the union had already written to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council asking for its support in closing the warehouse.

In response, the council carried out an inspection on 27 March and reported "at the time of the visit there were various social distancing measures in place and at no point did our officer see any member of staff not in compliance with this".

Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said at the time: "The company is following national government advice in terms of remaining operational, protecting the welfare of their employees and constantly reviewing how additional measures can be introduced where necessary."

The online fashion retailer employs about 4,000 people at the depot.

An ASOS spokesman said: "These allegations are false, and do nothing more than serve to create panic and hysteria in an already uncertain time.

"In line with government guidance, and with support from [trade union] Community and Barnsley Borough Council, we are striking the right balance between keeping our warehouse operational, for the good of our employees and the wider economy and maintaining the health and safety of staff, which is always our number one priority."