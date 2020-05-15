Image copyright PAul Gillett/Geograph Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated

Sheffield Cathedral has been damaged after a fire broke out.

It happened on Thursday evening in a part of the building used by the Cathedral Archer Project homelessness charity.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said no-one was hurt, and the full extent of the damage was not yet known.

The cathedral said it was "particularly sad" because it happened in a part of the building used by the city's "most vulnerable people".

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

