Image caption Four shootings took place in Sheffield in 24 hours over the bank holiday weekend

Police in Sheffield fear members of the public might get caught up in the increasing number of "tit for tat" shootings happening across the city.

South Yorkshire Chief Constable Stephen Watson was speaking after four shootings took place in 24 hours in Nether Edge, Burngreave and Sharrow.

The shootings, between two feuding groups, have already injured a 12-year-old innocent bystander in January.

The child was hit in the leg in a drive-by shooting in Arbourthorne.

Mr Watson made his comments at a South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Public Accountability Board meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The chief constable said patrols had been stepped up in the affected areas.

He added: "All people involved are engaged in criminality and are 'tit for tat' type events. There is a grave concern that innocent people get caught up."

Sheffield district commander Ch Supt Stuart Barton said the increased police presence had led to a relationship between the force and the community of Manor and Arbourthorne which has "never been better".

He said they are trying to reassure the community in Nether Edge and Sharrow and build trust in the area.

The latest shootings took place last weekend.

In the early hours of last Friday, shots were fired at a group of men on Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave. Three of them were taken to hospital.

A 53-year-old man was later shot in the arm and leg at an address in Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at about 02:00 BST.

None of the men's injuries were life-threatening.

