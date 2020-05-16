Murder arrest after man found dead in Sheffield
- 16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-52691042?at_custom2=twitter&at_custom3=Regional+BBC+Yorkshire&at_medium=custom7&at_custom1=link&at_campaign=64&at_custom4=86831B5E-9767-11EA-95ED-FDC34744363CRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 49-year-old who died in Sheffield on Friday.
Emergency services attended a flat in Gell Street, Broomhall, at about 05:00 BST following reports of a man who was unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination would take place later.
A 51-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.