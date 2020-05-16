Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Gell Street in the early hours of Friday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 49-year-old who died in Sheffield on Friday.

Emergency services attended a flat in Gell Street, Broomhall, at about 05:00 BST following reports of a man who was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination would take place later.

A 51-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

