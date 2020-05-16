Image copyright PAul Gillett/Geograph Image caption The fire caused damage to part of the building used by a charity

A woman has been charged with arson after a fire at Sheffield Cathedral and will appear before magistrates later.

The fire broke out on Thursday night in a part of the building used by a homelessness charity.

South Yorkshire Police said a 40-year-old woman had been charged with arson with recklessness endangerment and burglary.

The woman is also accused of assaulting an emergency worker for allegedly spitting at two police officers.

The alarm was raised at the cathedral shortly after 18:00 BST on Thursday.

Fire crews reported a window had been smashed at the rear of the building and clothing had been set alight in one of the rooms.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.