Image copyright Google Image caption Longley Park Way is near the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield

A man injured in a street brawl has died.

The 53-year-old suffered a serious head injury when a group of men was seen fighting on Longley Hall Way in Sheffield.

The man was taken to hospital on Friday but died on Tuesday morning, police said.

Two men from Sheffield, aged 43 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

They were originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed.

Det Ch Insp James Axe, said: "My priority is to ensure we gather as much information as possible about the events leading up to this incident, and what happened immediately after.

"Were you on Longley Hall Way or in the surrounding area between 20:00 and 23:00 on Friday 15 May, and did you hear or see anything that may help with this investigation?

"If you were there, please do get in touch and let us know what you saw."

Anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage should contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.