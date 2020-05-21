Image copyright Jeanette Hall Image caption Jeanette Hall said it was amazing to be home with husband Steve and their children

A British woman who fell ill in Australia and then could not get home due to coronavirus has been reunited with her family after three months.

Mother-of-three Jeanette Hall, from Sheffield, had gone to visit her sister in February when she developed sepsis.

She was meant to fly back at the end of March but because of the pandemic several flights were cancelled.

Mrs Hall said it was the "best feeling" to finally see her husband Steve and children after flying home on Sunday.

The 49-year-old, who has cystic fibrosis, fell ill days after arriving for her three-week stay in Mount Gambia in South Australia.

Image copyright Jeanette Hall Image caption Mrs Hall was greeted by her husband Steve and daughter Emily when she landed at Heathrow

She spent eight days in hospital and at one point was so poorly she was nearly put on a ventilator.

After recovering she was advised not to fly to the UK until the end of March but then her scheduled flight was cancelled because of travel restrictions.

Mrs Hall, a paediatric research nurse at Sheffield Children's Hospital, said: "Every flight after that was getting cancelled too. It was horrible because I didn't have a clue when I'd be home.

"Although health wise I was probably safer in Australia because of the fewer number of cases, my mental health was suffering."

Image copyright Jeanette Hall Image caption Steve Hall said it was "incredibly hard" being separated from his wife for so long

While in Australia she struggled to get medication for her cystic fibrosis, meaning her husband had to post it over.

She also missed two of her children's birthdays - one being her son's 21st.

Her initial return flight cost £650 but the couple spent a further £6,000 in order to get her home.

The family are now shielding together because Mrs Hall is classed as extremely vulnerable.

She said:"It's amazing to be back. At one point I thought it would never happen.

"Because we're isolating as a unit, at least I was able to kiss and hug them all when I saw them."

