Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michelle Morris suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died three days later

A woman who died after suffering head injuries when she was attacked in Doncaster has been named by police.

Michelle Morris was fatally injured at a property on Ramskir View, in the Stainforth area, on 24 May, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 15:00 BST and the 52-year-old was taken to hospital where she died three days later.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Two men, aged 33 and 47, and a 24-year-old woman have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

A post-mortem examination revealed the head injury caused Ms Morris's death, detectives said.

Investigations are continuing into her death and offices have made an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

