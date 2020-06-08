Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Miss Stringfellow died shortly after being found on Friday evening

A woman who was found fatally injured at a house in Doncaster has been named by police.

Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, was found at the property in Dryden Road , Balby at 23:30 BST on Friday and died shortly afterwards.

45-year-old Terence Papworth, formerly of Dryden Road, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Doncaster later.

Miss Stringfellow's family said their hearts were "broken" by her death.

In a statement, the family said: "Our hearts are broken and will never truly be repaired.

"You were beautiful and kind and inspired so many others. We know you will live on in your little girl."

